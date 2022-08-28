In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will kill Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) and after that, Irene (Glória Menezes) discover the true face of the villain. That’s because she will sneak into the viper’s apartment and hear the woman confessing all the crimes she has committed. In shock, she will conclude that she has been deceived and will decide to ask pardon Donatela (Claudia Raia) on her knees.

On the day of Gonçalo’s seventh-day mass, Flora will wait for everyone to leave the church to be alone with Irene. The lady, however, will throw everything into the wheel: “I made a point of coming here to say goodbye to my friend. Dearest friend I have”says the blonde, pretending. “How dare you, how dare you come to the mass of the man you killed?”will shoot the rich girl.

At that moment, Flora will try to play the victim: “No more lying, Flora! I already know who you are. Killer! Get out of my way“, will the old woman shout in the church. “I heard you talking to Silveirinha confessing his crimes”, Gonçalo’s widow will continue.

Flora, in turn, will reveal herself and will say everything she thinks of the teacher: “You are very stupid, Dona Irene. She thinks she is very smart just because she was educated, because she studied abroad. But deep down, she is nothing but a mole”. Flora will talk about her obsession with Irene’s family and explain that when she was little she got a notebook from Silveirinha and noticed that the cover was written “Fontini paper and cellulose”. Thus, he discovered that they owned the paper in Brazil.

That way, when he found out that Marcelo (Flávio Tolezani) was a Fontini, he did everything he could to stay with him. At that moment, Irene will start to feel sick: “Are you going to die, Dona Irene? No, stay a little longer. I want you to watch the next steps in this story.” Revolted, the teacher will spit in the villain’s face. “You’re going to burn in the fires of hell, you damn!” will say. Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will arrive and put an end to the fight.