You can! Look chosen by Maiara for the historic show cost R$ 60 thousand

Maiara and Maraisa performed at the 65th edition of the Festa do Peão de Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo, this Friday morning (26). One of the most awaited shows by the public, the duo raised the arena with their biggest hits, but one detail caught a lot of attention: the look of Maiara.

To perform, the singer bet on a different and flashy look, chosen with the help of her fashion stylist. “We chose a look to celebrate with our fans, with lots of light, joy and energy!”said Maiara.

The specialist, who has worked with her for 3 years, thought of a respectful, exclusive and different look from what she has worn until today. “Something imposing, that people would look at and be enchanted by. I looked for a modern option, but one that spoke to the whole universe of the rodeo, the arena”, explains the fashion stylist Roze Motta.

For that, Maiara came up with a Prada skirt and crop top set, all mirrored, with a white Diesel shirt, classic black country Yves Saint Laurent boots and a Pralana hat. “It has brightness, light and everything that harmonizes with the duo and with the historic and so important show”detailed the specialist.

Speaking of a more technical part of the elaboration of this costume, rose explained that, as the costume already has shine, he opted for a more neutral boot, high top, smooth, thin toe and all black, so that it would not weigh down and there would be an elegant harmony, without losing its grandeur.

And the value? Dear of course. The complete look exceeds the R$60 thousand mark. Is it good for you?

This was the fourth time the duo Maiara and Maraisa performed at the popular Festa do Peão de Barretos and, according to Maiaraone of the most emotional due to all the sadness of the pandemic, which paralyzed the shows for two years and, of course, the unexpected departure of her friend Marília Mendonça.

Tribute to Marília Mendonça

The sisters’ presentation, to about 50,000 people, had moments of great emotion as they paid tribute to their great friend, who died in November last year in a tragic plane crash.

In a certain part of the presentation, the screen showed a video with images of the late queen of suffering and, moved, they sang the song Everyone But You. Furthermore, Maiara asked the audience to turn on the cell phone lights and form a sky of stars in honor of her friend.

Shortly after, the sisters called their mother marilialady Ruth Dias, to the stage. She was cheered by fans infected by all that emotion.

It is worth remembering that, still on stage, the duo announced that they were donating the night’s fee to the Hospital de Amor de Barretos, an example and great reference in cancer treatment in Brazil and which has the permanent support of several country music stars. .