You must soak the beans; understand why

You may have heard that you need to soak beans in water before putting them to pressure cook. The problem is that many people simply ignore this precious tip given, usually by older people. Understand today why you leave the beans soaking and how it can interfere with the result of the food on the table.

See too: Gomasium: This superfood has more calcium than milk, cleanses arteries, prevents aging, and more

What is the use of soaking beans?

The first thing that must be taken into account is that beans are a grain that comes from the fava bean. Therefore, it is a legume and, like all of them, it has some substances that can stimulate the production of gases.

More specifically, beans are rich in a carbohydrate known as oligosaccharide, which makes it difficult to digest food. It is for this reason that many people suffer from abdominal pain and excess gas after eating beans.

Worst of all, the substance still makes it difficult for others to absorb nutrients by the organism. That’s where the real reason that leads people to soak beans before cooking.

Helps soothe the body

By soaking the beans, you avoid the “anti-nutritional” effects. This causes some unwanted substances to be eliminated before they come into contact with the body. In this way, the bean it will not produce gas or generate discomfort in those who eat it. But it’s not just the beans that need soaking; always do the process with these foods:

Bean;

Chickpea;

Lentil;

Lupine

edamame;

Soy;

Peanut;

Pea.

Place the portion that will be cooked for about 10 hours in a bowl of water. Remove the water and let it cook normally.

Research shows benefits in practice

A study by the Food Research Center at the University of São Paulo (USP) and Embrapa Arroz e Feijão proved the benefits of soaking beans.

Doing this before cooking the grain allows the body to better digest certain nutrients, such as protein and minerals. That is, in addition to reducing gases, this will also improve the quality of your health.