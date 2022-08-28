Zé Paulino catches Tertulinho’s kiss in Candoca in Mar do Sertão | come around

🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: Zé Paulino will be given up for dead and comes back 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇
With the arrival of Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro), the womanizer will be blackmailed by his ex-lover. All for her to keep the secrets of her adventures in the capital in exchange for money. But when he leaves his ex’s room, he will see Candoca, who will be looking for Zé Paulino.
“Well, well, well… Candoca! It seems that fate is definitely conspiring in our favor…”
Tertulinho kisses Candoca for the second time in this episode on Saturday, 08/27 — Photo: Globo
Candoca, who will try to break free, will have another kiss stolen! And who will catch this moment will be Zé Paulino, who will also be staying at the inn.
Zé Paulino catches Tertulinho’s kiss in Candoca — Photo: Globo
This story looks like it’s going to yield some bullshit 👀
27 Aug
Saturday
Sabá orders Floro to arrest Zé Paulino. Nivalda suggests that Sabá be more aggressive when dealing with Candoca and Zé Paulino. Xaviera arrives at Canta Pedra, and Tertulinho despairs. Tertulinho installs Xaviera in Quintilha’s inn. Xaviera blackmails Tertulinho and asks for money. Colonel Tertúlio demands that Zé Paulino be released from the police station. Xaviera is interested in Zé Paulino and tries to seduce the boy. Candoca threatens Xaviera. Tertulinho kisses Candoca again, and Zé Paulino catches them both.
