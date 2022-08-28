“Zero humility”, says Ciro Nogueira about Lula’s propaganda

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, used his profile on social networks to criticize the electoral program of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) shown on television this Saturday (27.Aug.2022).

For the minister, Lula had “zero humility” in the material released and defined the PT campaign piece as a “festival”.

“The PT’s first program was a festival: the climate of the party has already won, zero humility. President Bolsonaro did not advertise: he spoke the truth. No branding”published Ciro Nogueira in his profile on twitter.

In the premiere of the electoral program on television, the former president promised that “people’s lives will improve” if he is elected for a 3rd presidential term. The PT spoke about the increase in hunger in the country, and said that families suffer from “prices keep rising”.

Lula’s advertisement will always be 2 minutes and 39 seconds long. Of this time, Lula spoke for 48 seconds. “Families suffer from prices that keep rising and salaries that barely cover a basic food basket”, said. The 1st piece was entitled “Reconnection”.

Watch Lula’s 1st advertisement shown on television:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used his 1st electoral program to exalt freedom and highlight achievements of the federal government during his term. In 2 minutes and 38 seconds, Bolsonaro praised Auxílio Brasil and the purchase of vaccines against covid-19. The president also recalled the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as some of the challenges facing the government.

watch the Bolsonaro’s 1st advertisement shown on television:

This was the 1st day of airing of presidential candidates’ electoral programs at election time. They will be shown on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays until September 29. There are 2 blocks on the radio from 7 am to 7:12 am and from 12 pm to 12:12 pm, and 2 blocks on TV from 1 pm to 1:12 pm and from 8:30 pm to 8:42 pm. Each block will last 12 minutes and 30 seconds. In this case, the time of each one varies. Know the advertising time of presidential candidates.

Ads by politicians will cost BRL 992 million to the public coffers in 2022. The government needs to discount the payment of taxes for TVs and radios according to the space given to commercials for political parties and campaigns, according to estimates by the Revenue.

There are BRL 738 million set aside in the 2022 Budget for “free” electoral propaganda on television and radio. Space, however, is not free. Broadcasters deduct, with an accounting calculation, the money from their taxes to the Union. There is also R$ 254 million in party propaganda, aired in the 1st half of the year, outside the electoral campaign.