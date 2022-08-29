3 Times Aracy Balabalian Didn’t Hold His Laughter

One of the highlights of the cast of “Sai de Baixo”, Aracy Balabanian said that he asked the director, Daniel Filho, to leave the series. The interpreter of the character Cassandra commented on the matter in an interview with the program “Conversa com Bial” (TV Globo).

The actress said that she could not contain her emotions in the face of her colleagues’ improvisations and felt that she “did not respond”. “I was going to tell you something and laugh or cry before finishing it,” she recalled.

Aracy admitted that he “couldn’t control himself” in the face of his colleagues’ improvisations, especially those of Miguel Falabella and Tom Cavalcante. Remember three moments in which the actress faced fits of laughter during the attraction that was successful on Globo between 1996 and 2002.

3. Lick on the face

During one of the scenes in which Cassandra argues with Caco Antibes, the protagonist licks his colleague’s face, stating that she “makes him feel like a cow”.

Between declarations of love and intense discussions, the fun interactions between the characters were constant on the TV Globo show.

2. Expelled from the scene

In an improvisation by Tom Cavalcante, the actress was invited to leave the stage. She had a fit of laughter because it was not time to leave the stage. “Follow your way”, urged the comedian.

“She didn’t even have to leave, but now she goes”, joked Miguel Falabella during the live attraction. Cassandra returns, but unable to interact with her co-stars.

1. Multipurpose hair

Aracy also burst out laughing during a scene where Caco Antibes talks about her hairstyle. The protagonist said that Cassandra had a “secret compartment” in her head to store food.

During the same episode, the cast laughs after actor Luiz Gustavo, who died in September last year, forgot one of his lines.

Incentive

During “Conversa com Bial”, Aracy Balabanian told what Daniel Filho’s recommendation was after the request to leave the attraction.

“Laugh! If you feel like laughing, laugh”. And it turned, as Miguel himself said, that I ended the joke. The joke ended with me. That’s what happened, because I couldn’t make fun of them. “, remembered.