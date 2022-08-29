5 stocks to invest in the last week of August, according to Terra – Money Times

Ibovespa
(Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

THE Land Investments chose to keep Tim Brazil (TIMS3), klabin (KLBN11), Agricultural SLC (SLCE3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and Usiminas (USIM5) in your portfolio actions recommended for the last week of August.

Last week, until the close of trading on the 25th, the broker’s portfolio had a positive performance of 0.80%, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) dropped 0.25%.

The positive highlight of the portfolio in the period was the shares of SLC Agrícola, which appreciated by 9.97%. On the negative side, Klabin had the worst performance, with a drop of 3.04%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio is up 20.17%, while its benchmark index is down 6.03%.

Here are the recommended actions for this week:

CompanytickerTargetWeight
klabinKLBN11BRL 21.00/21.5020%
MarfrigMRFG3 BRL 14.75/15.6020%
Tim BrazilTIMS3BRL 13.60 / 14.2020%
Agricultural SLCSLCE3BRL 48.50 / 50.0020%
UsiminasUSIM5BRL 13.50 / 14.2020%

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

