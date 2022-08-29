5 stocks to invest in the last week of August, according to Terra – Money Times

THE Land Investments chose to keep Tim Brazil (TIMS3), klabin (KLBN11), Agricultural SLC (SLCE3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and Usiminas (USIM5) in your portfolio actions recommended for the last week of August.

Last week, until the close of trading on the 25th, the broker’s portfolio had a positive performance of 0.80%, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) dropped 0.25%.

The positive highlight of the portfolio in the period was the shares of SLC Agrícola, which appreciated by 9.97%. On the negative side, Klabin had the worst performance, with a drop of 3.04%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio is up 20.17%, while its benchmark index is down 6.03%.

Here are the recommended actions for this week:

Company ticker Target Weight klabin KLBN11 BRL 21.00/21.50 20% Marfrig MRFG3 BRL 14.75/15.60 20% Tim Brazil TIMS3 BRL 13.60 / 14.20 20% Agricultural SLC SLCE3 BRL 48.50 / 50.00 20% Usiminas USIM5 BRL 13.50 / 14.20 20%

