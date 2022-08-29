58 shots and only one goal: São Paulo suffers from the attack in the last three games | Sao Paulo

São Paulo has suffered with the lack of effectiveness in front of goal. In the last three games, the team had volume of play, created opportunities, but did not take advantage of them.

In the three most recent matches, Tricolor finished 58 times, 31 of them towards the goal and scored just one, in the 3-1 defeat to Flamengo. The survey is from Globo’s scout.

Last Sunday, against Fortaleza, the great villain of Tricolor paulista was the goalkeeper. Fernando Miguel’s good performance made São Paulo leave Morumbi with another defeat in the Brasileirão and get even more complicated in the competition. In the confrontation, the team led by Rogério Ceni finished 14 balls, nine of them in the goal. Fernando Miguel made at least four difficult saves.

Luciano regrets missed chance in São Paulo vs Fortaleza

See the finals from the last three games below:

Against Fortaleza: 14 shots (9 on goal) – no goals scored

Against Flamengo: 26 shots (12 on goal) – one goal scored

Against Santos: 18 shots, (10 on goal) – no goals scored

The lack of effectiveness appears in a moment of decisions for the team in the season. Semifinalists of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, Tricolor needs more than ever to score goals to get places in the finals.

– I prefer to win games, but I prefer my team playing well. Against Santos, the goalkeeper was the best figure on the field. Against Flamengo, we had good opportunities. Against Fortaleza, once again, the rival goalkeeper was the best figure. If we continue to create, I think that at some point we will be more calm and cold. In the last games, we had a lot of volume, but unfortunately we didn’t convert it into a goal – said coach Rogério Ceni.

Best moments: São Paulo 0 x 1 Fortaleza, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão 2022

In the Copa do Brasil, for example, São Paulo needs three goals to advance without the need for penalties. A two-goal victory over Flamengo on the 14th, at Maracanã, takes the dispute to penalties – Rubro-Negro won the first game by 3 to 1.

In Sudamericana, Tricolor has the chance to open a good advantage next Thursday, at 21:30, against Atlético-GO, in the first leg, away from home. For this, it is necessary for the attackers to hit the crosshairs.

Rogério Ceni has all the main strikers at his disposal right now. The team’s top scorers, Calleri (20 goals) and Luciano (16 goals) should start next Thursday and are the great hopes for goals.

Calleri and Fernando Miguel in São Paulo vs Fortaleza

In the tournament, the team also gained the reinforcement of striker Nahuel Bustos, recently hired. Despite having few minutes on the field since he arrived, he is an option for the coach.

During the week, Ceni should focus part of his attention on submissions.

