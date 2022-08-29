A new round of Xbox backwards compatibility games would be in the works

Xbox backwards compatibility wouldn’t end yet. And is that, according to Nick Shpeshal, Xbox Era member, it’s possible that a last wave of backwards compatible games is in the works for the Xbox Series X|S. As you may already know, the last batch of Xbox 360 games that would come to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S were announced some time ago, putting an end to one of the biggest successes Microsoft has had in the console market.

However, despite the extensive number of backwards compatible games that already exist, fans were left wanting more; especially with absences like Jet Set Radio Future, Marvel vs Capcom 2, Batman: Arkham Origins or Alone in The Dark, among others.

So, as Nick himself said, we may have a last batch of backwards compatible games for the Xbox Series X|S. Specifically, this would occur as soon as the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was completed and, more importantly, once the licenses that prevented backward compatibility had expired. While no specific names of the upcoming games have been given, Shpeshal has given some clues about it:

“I would have no hope for Marvel games, because they affect both Marvel and Disney. It’s not about ABK (Activision Blizzard King), but about Marvel and Disney. So I wouldn’t think about it. But there are a few of them, two or three, that are very obvious and that you can think of right away, if you think about it, if you think about what ABK licensed at the time and what it has,” Shpeshal said.

If we take into account all the previous clues, we can think that the candidates are some pending title of the saga Crash Bankicoot, singularity or maybe blur. Which would you like?

