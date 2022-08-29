a night full of emotions in Barretos

The sextou in Barretos was resounding! Last Friday night (26/8) made the public fill the event and featured musical premieres, tributes, birthday cake and promises for the future of the countryman. The LeoDias column now tells you a little about what happened at the festival that had the outstanding shows of Hugo & Guilherme, Netto & Henrique, Dom Vittor & Gustavo and Maiara & Maraisa.

premieres

Hugo & Guilherme debuted at the Festa de Peão de Barretos on the main stage. The duo that has proved to be one of the biggest surprises of 2022, with 5 songs in the top 30 of Spotify and guaranteed audience at their shows, opened the presentations in the arena, and showed why the sertanejo has remained high for so many years. They invited the newcomers Netto & Henrique with whom they share the track Cheiro de Problema to live the emotion of the main stage of Barretão 2022.

photo-Dom-Vittor-Gustavo Dom Vittor & Gustavo in BarretosSérgio Camarão frame-Hugo-Guilherme Hugo & Guilherme in BarretosConka Sousa Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 photo-Netto-Henrique Netto & Henrique in BarretosLeonardo Rodrigues 0

In addition to this participation, the duo closed the Amanhecer stage bringing animation and classics until the last minute of Barretos.

Dom Vittor & Gustavo also had the experience of singing at the biggest pawn party in Latin America for the first time. Gustavo has been to Parque do Peão before, accompanying his sister Marília Mendonça.

Maiara & Maraisa

The sisters deserve a space apart. Congratulations, gift, tribute and commitment marked the presentation of Maiara & Maraisa who arrived full of energy and surprises. The twins took to the stage a cake to celebrate the 168th anniversary of the host city of the party. As a gift, they donated the fee to Hospital De Amor.

The night also had a beautiful tribute to her friend Marília, with whom one day they dreamed of taking the Patroas Party to Barretão. Maiara and Maraisa were surprised by the presence of Tia Ruth, mother of the friend that life had the generosity to unite.

The singers also made a commitment to strengthen and support the arrival of more women in the sertanejo universe – remembering that the sisters were the only female presences on the main stage grid -.

This is what everyone expected, because Maiara & Maraisa surprised by inviting singers Ana Castelo, Alexia Reis, Lari Ferreira and Naessa, to, together, reinforce the importance of more female figures in country music. In total, there were three hours of a show that will be remembered by the more than 50 thousand people who filled the arena!

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.