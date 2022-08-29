A week after being run over, Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, will undergo another arm surgery, says businesswoman | Sao Paulo

A week after being run over with a friend in the East Zone of São Paulo, Gustavo Corasini, actor of “Pantanal”, will undergo another arm surgery at Santa Marcelina Hospital, according to his manager, Aline Cintra, this Monday (29). ) to g1 . The artist’s best friend, Eduardo Delfino, 13, died in the accident last Tuesday (23).

“They are going to have the surgery again. In the first surgery there was a deviation”, said Aline about the operation that Gustavo will undergo. She thinks the surgery could take place this coming Tuesday (30). “He doesn’t leave the hospital until Thursday [1º de setembro]”.

The 12-year-old artist has been hospitalized since last week, when he was hit by a car. He had fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis and was operated on. Edward died on the spot. The two were pressed against the gate of a house on Rua das Espumas, in Itaim Paulista.

2 of 6 Gustavo Corasini’s family discloses on the social networks of the actor of `Pantanal’ that he received a visit from the mother of his best friend, Eduardo Delfino, who died after being run over in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gustavo Corasini’s family discloses on the social networks of the actor of `Pantanal’ that he received a visit from the mother of his best friend, Eduardo Delfino, who died after being run over in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo, who played the character Tadeu in the first phase of the TV Globo soap opera, spoke to the program Fantástico on Sunday (28). “I considered him like a brother and he will be missed,” said Gustavo, who learned of his friend’s death on Thursday (25).

Eduardo was buried last Thursday in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in the metropolitan region. A jiu-jitsu practitioner, the student was honored by friends during the wake.

On Saturday (27) Eduardo’s mother visited Gustavo in the hospital. The actor told the woman that he will help her fulfill her dead friend’s dream, which was to give her a home. Eduardo helped his mother take care of her three younger brothers while she went to work as a day laborer to pay the rent of the house where she lives with her family. She is separated from the children’s father.

For this, other neighbors on the street where Eduardo lived are organizing a ‘kitty’ on social networks to raise money for the family of the student who died.

3 of 6 Family publishes on Instagram photo of Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, in hospital room where he is hospitalized after being hit by a car. — Photo: Playback/Instagram Family posts on Instagram photo of Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, in a hospital room where he is hospitalized after being hit by a car. — Photo: Playback/Instagram

Actor’s dead friend practiced jiu-jitsu and took care of 3 brothers for daily mother to work

Driver is in shock

Gustavo Corasini’s family, actor from Pantanal, pays tribute to a friend who was hit by a car

The driver of the vehicle is 53 years old and knew the victims. She was even arrested in the act by the Military Police (PM), who took her to the 50th Police District (DP), Itaim Paulista. She was indicted for culpable homicide and bodily harm (no intent to kill and injure). The woman paid bail arbitrated at the police station and was released to respond to the crimes in freedom.

The neighbor told the police that she was removing the vehicle from the street at the request of the firefighters so that an ambulance could pass and help the construction worker, who had fallen and was injured. Gustavo and Eduardo were watching the rescue, sitting in front of the gate of a house.

Videos recorded by a friend of the teens show the two walking together, playing and smiling down the street moments before they were hit by a car. (see below).

Videos show ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend moments before being run over in SP

The driver told officers that she fumbled with the pedals of her son’s automatic car, a silver Hyundai Veloster, and accelerated forward instead of reverse. The car hit the friends, who were crushed.

Photos taken by witnesses show firefighters trying to evacuate friends who were trapped between the car and the gate after the accident.

4 of 6 Witness photographed a silver car that ran over the ‘Pantanal’ actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive Witness photographed silver car that ran over ‘Pantanal’ actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo – Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive

O g1 was unable to reach the driver for comment. A daughter of hers told TV Globo this week that her mother is in shock.

“Unfortunately, this fatality occurred because from what it was determined the driver when maneuvering the vehicle was confused”, said delegate Ancilla Dei Vega dias Baptista Giaconi.

5 of 6 Witness took a picture of how the gate of a house looked after the vehicle pressed ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive Witness took a picture of how the gate of a house looked after the vehicle pressed ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend – Photo: Disclosure / Personal archive

Actor José Loreto, who plays the character Tadeu as an adult in “Pantanal” sympathized with the tragedy involving Gustavo, who played the same character as a child. “Força”, wrote Loreto this week on the page of the child actor, putting a heart next.