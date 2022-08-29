Abel x Felipão: in search of the tetra, Palmeiras will have a duel between their greatest coaches in Libertadores | palm trees

In search of the fourth championship of Libertadores and the third consecutive, Palmeiras starts this Tuesday to play in the semifinal of the cup against Athletico. In the technical areas, the most winning coaches for the club in the competition will be: Abel Ferreira and Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Today in front of Athletico, Felipão is the coach of the first conquest, in 1999, in addition to being the one who trained the most and won the most for Palmeiras in the competition. Abel Ferreira is second in these two statistics, but he is already the biggest champion, with two titles, in 2020 and 2021.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira Palmeiras Felipão Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli/ge Abel Ferreira Palmeiras Felipão Athletico — Photo: Marcos Ribolli/ge

Managers with the most games for palm trees in Libertadores:

Felipe: 43 games Abel Ferreira: 27 games Vanderlei Luxemburgo: 25 games

Coaches with the most wins palm trees in Libertadores:

Felipe: 23 wins Abel Ferreira: 20 wins Vanderlei Luxemburgo: 13 wins

The two coaches have had a good relationship since Scolari joined the Portuguese national team. It was the coach who gave the chance to the then right-back Abel Ferreira in a period of training in the national team.

Since the current coach took over Palmeiras, Felipão often praises him and also hears praise from his next opponent. Before the duel between Verdão and Athletico at Allianz Parque, the first between the two, they embraced. It was in July, for the Brazilian, and Hurricane won 2-0.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira and Felipão during the game between Palmeiras x Athletico — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira and Felipão during the game between Palmeiras x Athletico — Photo: Cesar Greco

If he manages to eliminate Athletico and advance to the third consecutive Libertadores final, the Portuguese will reach the tenth decision during his time at Palmeiras. Thus, he will equal Felipão, who is still the coach with the most finals in the club’s history.

The two are also the coaches with the most decisions in international tournaments in Verdão: five for each. While Abel has already played in the Libertadores finals in 2020 and 2021, Recopa in 2021 and 2022, in addition to the 2021 World Cup, Felipão decided the Libertadores in 1999 and 2000, Mercosur in 1998 and 1999 and Mundial in 1999.

After the draw with Fluminense, Abel Ferreira was asked about the semifinal and did not want to say if there was a favorite in the match.

– I don’t really like to talk about favoritism, I’m very pragmatic. The business is resolved within the four lines. Both teams can win. We will have to be alert, prepared, the tie will require the most of us – he said.

The first leg between Palmeiras and Athletico will be this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada. The return will take place the following week, at Allianz Parque.

