After Alonso’s speech, Hamilton will not apologize for touching at the Belgian GP







Load audio player

On the opening lap of the Belgian GP, ​​Hamilton tried to pass Alpine driver Fernando Alonso in contention for third place outside Les Combes after pulling alongside the Spaniard on Kemmel Straight.

Hamilton was ahead of Alonso as he turned the corner to catch the apex, leaving Alonso with no space and causing a collision.

Read too:

While Alonso managed to stay on the track, the back of Hamilton’s car was catapulted into the air and the Brit was told by the team that he would have to stop due to the damage.

Hamilton later accepted the blame for the incident, explaining that Alonso was in his blind spot.”

“It was definitely my fault today,” he said when Autosport questioned him about the collision.

“It’s unfortunate. I mean, it’s motorsport. I gave everything I tried to overtake on the outside at Turn 5.”

“I just didn’t leave enough space and I paid the price for it. It wasn’t intentional. It just happened.”

Alonso was furious with Hamilton on team radio, labeling his former rival an “idiot” who can only race if he “starts first”.

When asked about Alonso’s comments, Hamilton said it was “good to know” how Alonso feels about him.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I don’t really have an answer for that. I know how things go in the heat of the moment, but it’s nice to know how he feels about me,” Hamilton smiled wryly.

“It better be clear how he feels. And like I said, it wasn’t intentional, and I take responsibility for that. It’s what adults do.”

When asked if he would speak to his former McLaren teammate, he said: “No. I would have even heard what he said.”

Hamilton added that he was happy to escape unharmed after taking a big vertical hit when his car crashed back onto the track, and said it was quickly apparent his car had suffered damage that would have taken him out of the race.

“I remember looking at the ground, it was definitely tall. I’m grateful that I’m still alive and in shape,” he said.

“I could hear that something is broken in the gearbox. On the way down, the car broke so much in the rear, so I was told to stop.

“But obviously at that moment, you’re hopeful that you can continue.”

The FIA ​​race stewards also determined that Hamilton left Alonso with no space, but as it was a first-lap incident, they decided not to take any action.

The stewards noted: “Hamilton’s front wheels were ahead of Alonso’s at the entrance of the turn.

“At no point did Alonso appear to lose control or understeer. Hamilton turned towards the apex of the turn with Alonso still alongside and the collision occurred.

“The stewards considered this to be a first lap incident with a lot of movement compared to other cars in the first few corners and therefore took no further action.”

Hamilton was also warned for not showing up to the medical center immediately after the accident, which is mandatory.

Podcast #192 – Will Race Sequence Decide F1 Championship?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: