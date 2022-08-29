After breaking up with Neymar, Bruna Biancardi ‘opens her heart’, counters haters and sends a message: “I stayed so long…”

During this morning, Monday (29), the influencer Bruna Biancardi used the stories from his official Instagram profile, which has almost 2 million followers, to vent about the haters. Recently, the famous became a topic on the web after ending the relationship with Neymar.

Bruna reported that after the end of her relationship with the Brazilian star, she received bad messages from some people, but also took the opportunity to thank the good messages she received from her fans. Soon after, she made an outburst about the critics.

“I spent so long here getting bad things, curses. You can’t even imagine. Days of struggle and days of glory. I won’t say that there are no more bad messages, bad people who accompany me here“, he began saying in his report. “There always is. But our mouth speaks what the heart is full of. I block them all. I don’t think there’s much more because I block everyone”, said Bianca, who also added: “I don’t have to. education, bye bye”she finished.

It is worth mentioning that, after rumors emerged that the relationship came to an end due to an alleged betrayal of Neymar, the muse went public to deny the information. “I’ve always been very into mine and you know it, but since I’m always involved in gossip, I prefer to make it clear around here that I’m not in a relationship anymore – it’s been a while – and no, there was no cheating”said.