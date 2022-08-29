After Covid, Sonia Abrão is hospitalized with bacterial pneumonia

Sonia Abram revealed through her social networks this Sunday afternoon (28), that she has been hospitalized since yesterday, treating bacterial pneumonia. The presenter of The afternoon is yoursfrom RedeTV!, believes he contracted the bacteria along with Covid-19.

“That’s it, guys, since yesterday I’ve been hospitalized to treat bacterial pneumonia! Today, the director, Elias, already recovered from Covid, came to visit me! What happened was this: my pulmonologist believes I contracted the bacteria along with Covid. As I was medicated with antibiotics in Covid, the pneumonia did not develop, so much so that I had a CT scan of the chest and the lungs were very clean.”he explained.

The famous highlighted that the pneumonia developed only after she was finished with the medication she was taking to treat Covid. “As I got rid of Covid in 1 week, the medication was suspended and then the pneumonia had free ground to attack, I lost my voice and then came the very strong cough!”, reported.

“Thank God, it’s still in the beginning, I could treat it at home – as it was with Covid – but as high doses of steroids are necessary, which cause me to have arrhythmia crises, I need to stay in the hospital to be monitored and prevent this from happening! ”said Sonia.

Finally, the presenter warned her followers about respiratory diseases: “I’ll let you know what’s going on, okay? Just don’t forget that we are still in the season of viruses and bacteria that cause respiratory diseases, which go beyond Covid. And bacterial pneumonia is the ball of the time!!! Mask is still our greatest protection! She was always my companion, so I was protected for almost 3 years, time that allowed me to take the vaccine doses and get through Covid!”finished.

