After debate, Bolsonaro misses Young Pan’s Sabbath

Bolsonaro attacked journalist Vera Magalhes during a debate and said that women should not “victimize” (photo: Reproduction/Band) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not attend a meeting promoted by the Young pan in the morning of this Monday (29/08). The information is from the newspaper The globewho stated that the president’s campaign team stayed until the early hours of the morning to evaluate his performance in the debate promoted by the pool of vehicles led by Band, TV Cultura, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL.

Until then, what was defined was that Bolsonaro will not go to any more debates in the first round. The team will also assess whether the president grants interviews to broadcasters. The preference he will only compare in podcasts with large audience and little confrontation.

For Bolsonaro’s HQ, its participation in the debate had, for the most part, negative aspects. The main objective, to turn votes from the undecided and the female electorate, was not conquered by the president, according to his political wing. However, Bolsonaro managed to attack Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) on topics about corruption, which is one of the president’s positive points in the debate.

However, the attack by the PL candidate on women and, specifically, journalist and presenter of Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, Vera Magalhes, made feminism and issues related to the female electorate a central theme of much of the debate. Bolsonaro failed to stand out in this regard.

Also, the two presidential candidates, Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil), joined the debate to defend women’s agendas and criticize Bolsonaro’s stance towards women. The repeated use of the term “mimimi” to oppose accusations of machismo and misogyny was considered negative for the president’s campaign, which stressed that the action prevents the search for votes by the female electorate.

In addition, Bolsonaro’s political wing believes that this more exalted side of the candidate can take votes from the poorest, a public that evaluates his conduct during the pandemic as bad/very bad, but that, little by little, with the help of Auxlio Brasil, he has been reconquering.