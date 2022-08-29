After debate, Ciro Gomes attacks Lula’s health and deletes publication

The tweet reached almost 5,000 likes and more than 3,500 shares before being deleted from the pedestrian’s social network.

Robson Mafra/AGIF/Estadão Content – 07/30/2022 Ciro Gomes makes a face during the PDT convention in Paraná
Ciro Gomes (PDT) deleted the post in which he attacked the health of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

The candidate for the presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes (PDT) attacked the health of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) through a post on your twitter made on the morning of this Monday, 29th. “Do they not understand that Lula is getting weaker every day – physically, psychologically and theoretically – to face the bloodthirsty right?”, asked the publication. Shortly thereafter, the post was deleted and the pedestrian’s social media did not comment further on the matter. Before being deleted, the tweet reached nearly 5,000 likes and over 3,500 shares. Last week, Gustavo Castañon, who is a member of the PDT’s national directory, had already speculated about Lula’s health and even claimed that the former president could have cancer in the throat region again. “Lula should undergo a public medical evaluation to prove that his throat cancer has not returned,” Castañon wrote at the time. PT faced a tumor in the larynx in 2011. On the social network, most users of the platform criticized Ciro for his statement, which may have motivated the removal of the post. Check below posts that echoed the candidate’s speech.

