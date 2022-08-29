After denouncing sexual abuse, David Junior gains support and sees fans share reports

Actor David Junior surprised followers by exposing that he had already suffered sexual abuse as a child. The report was given after sharing a report that still discussed the difficulty of men talking about the subject. After the publication, in which the artist encouraged other victims to testify, several fans shared reports on his profile on Instagram.

“I’ve been sexually abused. Speak men, the victim is not to blame for being sexually abused,” said David.

“I’ve also been abused,” replied actor Milhem Cortaz. “I was abused from my five to 13 years old,” wrote one fan. “That’s a fact. I was also a victim”, commented another follower. “I’ve suffered as much from a woman as from a man. The report gives triggers to the surface”, said an internet user. “I was abused three times. I think when I was about 5 years old, my mother’s friend’s son (14 or 15) abused me. At 6 or 7, my nanny abused me and when I was about 10, the boy who he was a kind of “do everything” at my school took me to the bathroom and also abused me. I think these facts answer many things, actions, ways of acting”, reported another follower. “I’ve also suffered sexual abuse when I was a minor and only now, as an adult, do I realize it was abuse”, reflected another internet user.

The artist also gained support from famous friends and fans, who highlighted the importance of having a celebrity giving visibility to the cause.

“Proud to see you bringing this debate here. I love you,” wrote Yasmin Garcez, David’s wife. “Congratulations for the courageous and very important report”, said director Maria Médicis. “This courageous, generous and human attitude of yours is of the utmost importance. All welcome, gratitude and hope that these times make us more human and happy on this new open road”, said a follower. “Proud of your courage,” praised one fan. “I’m sorry about that and congratulations on your courage. Feel welcomed,” wrote one netizen. “Take care of the girls and boys, please”, commented another fan, when reflecting on the report.

In case of reports of sexual violence, report it by phone 100.