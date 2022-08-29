After Father Fábio de Melo’s alleged embarrassment with Leandro Lima, Luciano Huck doesn’t miss an opportunity and jokes: “He’s looking and talking…”

Lip Sync’s third battle, played between Leandro Lima and José Loreto, was talked about on social media. Father Fábio de Melo’s reaction, especially during the performance of Levi de Pantanal, drew attention even from Luciano Huckcommander of the “Domingão”.

“Is the priest looking and saying ‘what am I doing here’? The priest said ‘where did I end up’?“, joked Angélica’s husband, after realizing the supposed embarrassment of the priest. The information was initially published by the website “Observatório da TV”.

Repercussion on the web

On Twitter, viewers were not forgiving and also commented on the expression of the religious. “Leandro, what is this lol Father Fábio de Melo’s face is priceless“, wrote a netizen. “Father Fábio de Melo’s face watching Leandro is the best“, echoed another.

It is worth noting that Loreto dubbed Pelados in Santos, by the band Mamonas Assassinas, and KO, by the singer Pabllo Vittar. Lima, in turn, bet on Anitta’s hits: “Show das Poderosas” and “Envolver”. The actors even appeared in costume on the stage of the Sunday attraction.