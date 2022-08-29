‘Aids took my vision in my right eye and limited my movements’, says young man who encourages early diagnosis

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Vitor Ramos, 29, before and after treatment for AIDS

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Vitor before (right) and after treatment for AIDS

In 2015, Vitor Ramos, at the time an administration student, began to experience flu-like symptoms. “It was just a sore throat and mild discomfort. Who would be able to associate that with HIV?”, asks him, who only received the diagnosis three years later.

Vitor says that the hypothesis took a long time to cross his mind. “I thought I had never had sex with someone who had the virus, because in my mind that person would be bedridden and very weak,” he says.

Two years after the more general signs appeared, in 2017, Vitor had intense diarrhea that made him lose about 20 kilos and go through eight hospitals in search of a diagnosis in the city of Araçariguama, where he lived in the interior of São Paulo, and in nearby municipalities.

“The gastroenterologist ordered a colonoscopy which came back inconclusive for Crohn’s disease [uma doença inflamatória do trato gastrointestinal], the doctor’s main suspicion. Even so, he decided to treat me as if I had the frame,” he recalls.

