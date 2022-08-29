Air France pilots fight in cabin during flight and crew must intervene | World

Two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fight in the cabin on a Geneva-Paris flight in June, an Air France official said Sunday.

Swiss newspaper La Tribune reported that the pilot and co-pilot had a dispute shortly after takeoff, and grabbed each other by the collars after apparently bumping into each other. The crew intervened and one member spent the flight in the cockpit with the pilots, according to the report.

Although the fight took place in June, news of the fight came after the French air investigation agency BEA issued a report on Wednesday (24) saying that some Air France pilots are not rigorous in respecting procedures during safety incidents. .

The report focused on a fuel leak on a flight from the Republic of Congo to Paris in December 2020, when pilots rerouted the plane but did not cut off engine or landing power as quickly as possible, such as the leak procedure. require. The plane landed safely in Chad, but the BEA report warned that the engine could have caught fire.

Three other similar cases, between 2017 and 2022, were also mentioned and the report says some pilots are acting based on their own analysis of the situation rather than safety protocols.

Air France said it is carrying out a safety audit and has committed to following the BEA’s recommendations, which include allowing pilots to study their flights afterwards and making training manuals more stringent regarding adherence to the procedure.

The airline noted that it flies thousands of flights daily and the report mentions only four such security incidents.

Air France pilot unions have insisted that safety is paramount for all pilots and have advocated pilot action during emergency situations.