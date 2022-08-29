Airline ticket scam: Fantastic shows stories of people who reveal having suffered defaults | Fantastic

How many expectations fit inside a suitcase after months of waiting for the dream trip? And how much revolt is in those who discover – on the eve of boarding – that this trip doesn’t exist? Fantástico shows the coup of airline tickets.

Renata, her husband and a couple of friends were going to embark on May 5 of this year to Cancun, Mexico.

“On May 5th, we received an extrajudicial note from the agency, informing us that we would not be able to travel, this we had been reporting that we needed the vouchers, because we wanted to organize, get everything ready”, says Renata.

The purchase was made in 2019. “We couldn’t travel. We actually had 18 months to choose the date, so I chose the date this year, which was May 5th. We paid R$ 16,000, which is still up to this day”, he adds.

Renata, from Rio Grande do Norte, is one of dozens of people who claim to have suffered a default in the purchase of airline tickets. Every story has a financial loss. And also frustrations that are difficult to measure. For some, it would be their first trip by plane. For others, the first time abroad. There was even a wedding celebration with a group of 30 friends.

All the people bought the airline tickets with the Tc Viagens & Turismo LTDA, in Sao Paulo. A virtual store, which had no website and was on social media. By CNPJ, the company is in the name of Leonisia Silva de Souza. But who negotiates, according to clients, is Tatiane, her daughter.



Tatiane Silva Souza has already been convicted of embezzlement in 2013, when she was an employee of another travel agency.

After the recurring defaults, customers got together and created an alert page on a social network – those affected by Tc Viagens – with more than 600 followers. According to customers, they’ve been getting messages like this from the company – saying they’ll only settle and refund those who leave the claims page immediately.

Fantástico had access to Tatiane’s cell phone number and got in touch with her, showing interest in a travel package to Cancun. By message, she replies that she was trying to package with the operators and that she is in recovery of a judicial debt. She also says that she works practically only with referrals. And she asks how many days I would like to stay in Cancun.

TC Viagens & Turismo LTDA is not in Cadastur. In a note, the agency’s defense states that the company – at no time – hid from its commercial commitments. Especially with customers who bought packages to Cancun. And he highlights that the owner Leonisia Silva Souza will spare no efforts to present an effective solution to harmed consumers.

About Tatiane, the defense says that she only acts as a seller of some of the packages and that, therefore, she is not responsible for the company.

