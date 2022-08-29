Ajax names Argentina star as Antony’s replacement

Ajax are already looking for a replacement for Antony, who is likely to be traded next week. The Brazilian, who was the highlight of the team last season, is Manchester United’s main target for this transfer window.

And, amid requests and pressure from the striker to leave the team, the Dutch are aware that they will not be able to keep him in the team for long. In this way, the club is already eyeing the market in search of a replacement, and even seems to have found a perfect ‘candidate’.

Ajax names Antony’s replacement

This is striker Lucas Ocampos, who currently plays for Sevilla, Spain and the Argentina national team. According to the newspaper Marca, the athlete is the main candidate to replace the Brazilian at Ajax, having already received inquiries from the Dutch team.

Ocampos is 28 years old and already has the approval of the coaching staff to strengthen Ajax. However, his departure should not be facilitated by Sevilla, given his importance within the squad.

Still, the Dutch team should not measure efforts to sign him as they have just a few days to close the deal, given the closing of the transfer window on September 1st.