After announcing the end of the relationship last Wednesday (24), rezende and Laís Bianchessi exchanged indirect this weekend on social media. When announcing the end of the relationship, the digital influencer stated that the two were fine. However, he was needled by his ex-girlfriend. Netizens disapproved of the exchange of barbs.

lais made a publication stating that Rezende had been insisting that the two return to dating, but she criticized him after learning that the ex was at an event with other women: “All day asking to come back and now he’s in Maringá having a party with piranha. Such a man,” he wrote.

The artist deleted the post after a few hours, but several followers made prints and the subject gained great repercussion on social networks. Just after, rezende showed to be uncomfortable with the exposure and used his profile to make an indirect against his ex: “Oh, screw everything”, he said.

The exchange of indirects made netizens criticize the duo’s behavior: “Think about what you really want and if you really want to come back with the lais, takes a plane and goes after her. If you don’t want to go back, just let time heal the wounds”, wrote a follower to rezende. Already an admirer of lais also gave her a message: “Now you are single. You are free, you can no longer be stuck with each other. Let him live and enjoy your life too. You are beautiful and wonderful!”, wrote one user.