Alonso remembers Hamilton × Rosberg crash in 2014 in Belgium – Formula 1 News

Fernando Alonso got off the acid car, as usual, after the Belgian GP this Sunday (28). The Alpine driver was involved in an incident with Lewis Hamilton on the first lap and saw his race almost compromised, but managed to stay on track and crossed the finish line in fifth. The Englishman, however, abandoned, but Alonso did not miss the opportunity to give the arch-rival a good nudge.

Hamilton disputed position with Alonso when he tried to pass on the outside, at Les Combes, still on the first lap and hit the Spaniard. But the Mercedes driver was the one who took the worst, catapulting the car and then abandoning it. Later, when reviewing the footage, Lewis took the blame and explained that Alonso was in a blind spot, so he didn’t leave enough room.

Fernando Alonso managed to finish the Belgian GP in fifth (Photo: Alpine)

When asked by journalists about Lewis’ statement, Alonso said he was surprised by the move. “I was surprised, no doubt. Now that he’s seen the incident and taken responsibility, it’s really nice of him. I have nothing to say about a first lap incident, just as the marshals didn’t say anything either, as these things happen in that corner. I remember that between Lewis and [Nico] Rosberg,” he joked.

The move in question involving former Mercedes drivers took place in 2014, at the same point on the circuit. Rosberg tried to pass Hamilton on lap 2, but the Englishman closed the door and ended up touching the German’s car, which had a damaged wing, while the #44 suffered a puncture.

“It’s a tricky corner, I was frustrated at the time. Every time I start in the first or second row, something happens when we’re fighting in the top three. Fortunately, the car is strong and we were able to continue”, added the two-time champion, who scored another ten points in the Drivers’ Championship.

“Lewis was not so lucky and had to retire. We need to check the car when we get back to the garage, but it looks like everything is ok.”

