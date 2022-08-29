Amazonas and América-RN move up to Serie C and semifinals are set

Campinas, SP, 28 (AFI) – The newbie amazonfounded in 2019, and the America de Natal secured their spots in the semifinals of Brazilian Serie D Championship and also access to C series. This Sunday afternoon, the return round of the quarterfinals ended, which, on Saturday, had already confirmed the classification of two favorites, São Bernardo-SP and Pouso Alegre. All guaranteed access and will now play in the semifinals with clashes already defined.

FULL COVERAGE

Reviews, Fact Sheets and Videos !

Image – Curious about Football

AMAZONAS ELIMINATES PORTUGUESA-RJ

Amazonas will face Pouso Alegre, with the first game in the interior of Minas Gerais, while São Bernardo will face América-RN, with the first game in Natal (RN). The CBF competitions department must confirm on Monday the dates and times of the games, home and away, using the next two weekends.

In Manaus, at the Carlos Zamith stadium, the Amazon beat Portuguesa-RJ, 3-2, confirming the spot because in Rio de Janeiro there was a 1-1 draw. The Amazon team opened 3-0, with goals from Yuri Ferraz, Miliano and Ruan, all in the first half.

But it took a scare in the final minutes, because the team from Rio de Janeiro decreased with two goals from Luan, the second in the 46th minute. The last five minutes were full of pressure from Rio and a lot of tension from the Amazon.

EMOTIONS IN THE DUNE ARENA

Even more emotions were felt by the 28,000 fans who went to the Arena das Dunas, in Natal, to push América-RN to the classification. Caxias had already won in the South by 1 to 0 and played for the tie. And he took the lead with Matheuzinho, just in the 13th minute.

The tie came in the 20th minute of the final stage with Iago and the turnaround only in the 42nd minute, again with Iago. This score, however, would take the definition of the vacancy to penalties due to equality in the aggregate score at 2 to 2. But in the 47th minute, Téssio scored the third goal and the American fans went wild.

América-RN, which has already played in the national elite, returns to Serie C after six years and hopes to meet rival ABC in Serie C again next season. ABC, however, leads Group C of Serie c, with six points, and has a good chance of moving up to the Serie B.

CHECK OUT THE RESULTS OF THE BACK WEDNESDAY ROUND: