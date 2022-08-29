America fails in the plays and conclusions and draws with Caxias – 08/28/2022 – News

The need to win ended up disrupting the first half of the American team, which even with possession of the ball, managed to create few dangerous plays. The team had problems in the fitting of the last pass and also in the conclusions, and arrived with real danger to the goal of Caxias only in one opportunity. The 0-0 will classify the opponent for next year’s Série C.

Adriano Abreu In the first half, América had a chance to open the scoring at Arena, but ended up wasting

With strong support from their fans, who hugged the team, before arriving on the stage of the decisive game and filling the stands of Arena das Dunas, for the most important match of the season, América entered the field willing to make their fans forget the five years of setbacks in Serie D and, as promised, went in search of victory in the first few minutes.

With the need to take the white off the scoreboard, to end Caxias’ advantage, the potiguar team started looted and looking to suffocate the visitors. The first good chance was a free kick, at the entrance of the area, performed by Wallace Pernambucano, who looked for the right corner of goalkeeper André Lucas, but took a lot. The gauchos responded by forcing the American archer to make the first great defense of the game, which avoided the worst after a ball deflected by Batista inside the small area.

Even after the scare, the potiguar team kept the climate of constant pressure on the field, had control of the ball, roamed the opponent’s area, but sinned a lot on the last pass. Even so, the team managed to create their best opportunity in the 21st minute, when after a ball raised in the area, Edson Silva headed hard, but saw the goalkeeper save the visiting team.

With the team formatted to defend and ready to try to surprise at the slightest hesitation of the Natal club, Caxias made a strong mark over Wallace Pernambucano and when he didn’t have the ball, he put all the men on the field behind the line of the ball. Situation that made it difficult for American offensive plays, due to lack of space to work better on plays.

So Caxias managed to hold the zero on the scoreboard until the end of the first 45 minutes.