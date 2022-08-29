Analysis: harmless in Salvador, Vasco completes seven weeks without scoring away from home | vasco

In the direct confrontation against Bahia this Sunday, a game with every face that would determine either relief or increased pressure for the final stretch of Series B, Vasco suffered another defeat as a visitor (the fifth in the last five games) and saw the distance to fifth place, Londrina, drops to four points. The pressure definitely increased.

Vasco, who in this same edition of Série B got several draws as a visitor (Tombense, CRB, Chapecoense…), who beat Náutico in Recife and Londrina in Estádio do Café, for example, suddenly stopped scoring from outside the house. It’s been seven weeks back to Rio de Janeiro without a single dot in their luggage: they lost to Sampaio Corrêa, Vila Nova, Ponte Preta, CSA and now to Bahia.

In Salvador, the team commanded on an interim basis by Emílio Faro proved harmless. The bet for a reactive posture, relying on counterattacks and on the opposing pressure that Arena Fonte Nova could do as time passed, worked until the 39th minute of the first half. The team suffered a lightning comeback and went to the locker room regretting the fact that, if it weren’t for these seven minutes of inattention, the score at halftime would have been a partial victory by 1-0.

After that, with the need to seek the result, the team seems to have been unable to turn the key. There were two shots in the entire game., both in the second half and that did not even take the direction of the goal defended by Danilo Fernandes. The goal that opened the scoring was against Ricardo Goulart, after a wrong exit from the tricolor goalkeeper in a corner kick.

In the press conference after the game, Emílio said he believed that the small number of kicks did not reflect the improvement of the team in the second half, especially in transitions.

– We take submissions in a way that we bring statistics to something that is not. You often catch a ball and shoot it in an unpretentious way. And when you look at the statistics, there’s a kick. There’s a kick from the middle, there’s another kick. That is, we had transitions, we had a situation of attacking opponents. But we couldn’t reach the goal – said the coach.

Posted in 5-3-2 in Salvador, with a midfield line formed by Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Bruno Tubarão, Vasco’s strategy was crystal clear: hold Bahia’s attacks and bet all his chips on counterattacks. Emílio told the press conference that he expected the pressure from the packed Fonte Nova, with more than 48,000 fans, to turn against the hosts as time went on. And that actually happened.

The goal found in the 18th minute made Vasco’s life easier, right after the team’s first dangerous arrival to the attack, in an escape by Bruno Tubarão on the right that ended in a corner. In the charge, Danilo Fernandes came out badly, the ball exploded in Ricardo Goulart’s chest and went in. Own goal by the Bahia player.

From then on, it was noticeable that the tension had been passed on to the tricolor players, while Vasco felt more and more comfortable on the field. Alex Teixeira, acting in a new role, with much more freedom in the attack, made a mistake in the 32nd minute that almost ended up in the goal. He did something similar in the second half and, overall, performed well in Salvador.

On the other hand, Quintero lived an afternoon to erase himself from his memory. Bahia’s equalizing goal was born in a disorganization that Vasco was already showing on the right side of the defense. Anderson Conceição was supposed to be the central defender, but in practice (most likely by custom) he strengthened the left side with Edimar and Paulo Victor, so that Quintero and Matheus Ribeiro always had problems on the right.

At 39, Matheus Ribeiro left anyway to mark Matheus Bahia and gave space for the side to cross in the area. And that’s where Quintero’s ordeal begins, who tried to cut and sent against. Seven minutes later, Ricardo Goulart decreed the turn of the head – Nenê was in the marking, but was left behind in the body game and didn’t even get on the ball.

Two submissions and nothing else

Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec took the place of Bruno Tubarão and Paulo Victor nine minutes into the second half. Until 15, Vasco still hadn’t made a finalization in the match. The first came only at 16, with Andrey first completing the cross in the corner. The equalizing goal did not come out by a matter of centimeters.

The other was also from a corner, with Anderson Conceição heading to the right of Danilo Fernandes’ goal. Other than that, Vasco didn’t scare – not even in the final minutes, when the team that wins naturally lowers the lines to hold the result. Eguinaldo, Marlon Gomes and Palacios still entered the final, but with little time to do anything.

The transitions improved, as Emílio defended at the press conference. No wonder, Vasco came out of possession of the ball that reached 26% in the first half to finish the game with 44%. But as football is a ball in the net, Vasco produced very little to deserve a better result in Salvador.

