Analysis: Repeated squad gives hope for stability at Botafogo | botafogo

The defeat, even more for the biggest rival, made the Botafogo fan disappointed with another game of the team. But, as a result, last Sunday’s classic gave one of the signs that the alvinegra team can become more stable: a repeated lineup.

+ Luís Castro defends performance: “There is no justice in football”

1 of 3 Luís Castro on the bench during Sunday’s derby — Photo: André Durão Luís Castro on the bench during Sunday’s classic — Photo: André Durão

It was the first time that coach Luís Castro managed to put the same 11 holders on the field in two consecutive games of the season. The players who started at 1-0 for Flamengo were the same as the 2-2 draw with Juventude a week earlier. Novelty that has to do with a less crowded department and, mainly, the arrival of reinforcements that give more confidence to the coaching staff.

– For us, the day would have been fantastic if we had won. Precisely because we repeated the team. We played a good game. If Flamengo didn’t have a good game, there was a reason. Because we pressure, we create difficulties – analyzed coach Luís Castro.

+ Gunfire, rush and confusion marked pre-game

Best moments: Botafogo 0 x 1 Flamengo for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

The year 2022 was one of reformulations (in the plural) in the cast. The beginning of the year was based on the 2021 Series B. In April, for the Brasileirão, at least 16 new faces arrived, some have already left the club and 11 remain to this day. For this second semester, the club sought another 10 reinforcements. Changes that had a direct impact on the starting line-up, which has changed a few times in recent months.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In a year with a change of command and creation of the SAF, the club sees evolution in the team within this atypical scenario. The proximity of the relegation zone turns on the alert, but the team presents an improvement in performance, which leaves the tide of bad results closer to passing.

Against Flamengo, the Alvinegro’s frustration was twofold because the beginning was encouraging. The home team pressed, created chances and gave little space to the opponent. The first half ended with more than double the rival’s submissions. But the pressure didn’t last long.

“We haven’t won for a long time”, complains Pedro Dep | The Voice of the Crowd

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Fla even gradually equaled and, in the second half, in one of the rare clear chances of the match, opened the scoring, which destabilized the rival. Even so, Bota was not dominated, but lost gas and concentration. Technical errors were more frequent, and none of the five substitutions made by the coach changed the scenario of the match.

With the weight of the last five games without a win, Botafogo will have a week of preparation before a direct confrontation. Next Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), away from home, the Rio de Janeiro team faces Fortaleza, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv