André Janones and Ricardo Salles chat backstage at presidential debate | Elections 2022

Federal deputy André Janones (Avante), a supporter of Lula, and Ricardo Salles, a former Minister of the Environment and supporter of Bolsonaro, chatted behind the scenes of the first presidential debate of the 2022 elections, on Sunday night (28).

After the confusion with Salles, Janones was giving an interview to explain the argument and was provoked by other Bolsonaristas: Adrilles Jorge (PTB), Nikolas Ferreira (PL) and Sérgio Camargo (PL), all candidates for federal deputy. Then another fight started.

Adrilles and André Janones discuss during debate between presidential candidates

Discussion between Janones and Salles

The two shouted insults at each other, charged at each other and were separated by other people.

The fight took place while the debate took place live, in a room where the candidates’ advisors were located, next to the studio.

Janones was a pre-candidate for president and withdrew to support Lula’s (PT) candidacy. Ricardo Salles left the Ministry of the Environment in 2021 and remains a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Discussion between Janones and other Bolsonaristas

Janones was giving an interview to several journalists about the argument with Salles when he was provoked by Adrilles. He arrived shouting: “Don’t cry, Danones”. The deputy interrupted the interview and said: “Shut up, tramp.”

During this second confusion, Nikolas Ferreira, candidate for federal deputy, also interrupted the deputy’s interview saying that he was “crying”. Janones reacted and called him a “militia mascot”.

The former president of Fundação Palmares, Sérgio Camargo, another candidate for deputy, was also involved in the discussion. He made gestures calling out to Janones and was called “captain of the bush”.