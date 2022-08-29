André Janones and Ricardo Salles discuss backstage at the Band; watch

The coordinator of the Workers’ Party (PT) digital campaign, André Janones, and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles discussed in the Band lounge this Sunday (28) during the first presidential debate of 2022. The confusion would have started when Lula cited a drop in deforestation in his government and Salles shouted at it.

After the friction, Janones went to try to explain the confusion, but ended up getting into an argument. This time, with the candidate for federal deputy for Minas Nikolas Ferreira (PL).

