André Janones and Ricardo Salles discuss backstage at the Band; watch

The coordinator of the Workers’ Party (PT) digital campaign, André Janones, and former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles discussed in the Band lounge this Sunday (28) during the first presidential debate of 2022. The confusion would have started when Lula cited a drop in deforestation in his government and Salles shouted at it.

There was almost a fight now in the Band lounge. Bolsonarista Ricardo Salles and Lula André Janones got excited and needed to be separated by security. Confusion started when Lula cited a drop in deforestation in his government and Salles shouted a contest. #OGlobonasEleicoes pic.twitter.com/lf8moOOvKV — Bernardo Mello Franco (@BernardoMF) August 29, 2022

After the friction, Janones went to try to explain the confusion, but ended up getting into an argument. This time, with the candidate for federal deputy for Minas Nikolas Ferreira (PL).

Janones started to explain the confusion… and the confusion started again. “Now it’s like this: we treat bums like hell”, says the deputy #OGlobonasEleicoes pic.twitter.com/If5TyK0A7N — Bernardo Mello Franco (@BernardoMF) August 29, 2022

