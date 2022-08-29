André Janones and Ricardo Salles discuss behind the scenes of the presidential debate

Candidates for federal deputy and supporters of Lula and Bolsonaro, respectively, almost came to the ‘de facto’ in images shared on social networks
Candidates for federal deputy André Janones and Ricardo Salles – who support their opponents in the presidential candidacy, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), respectively – produced a heated scene during the backstage of the presidential debate this Sunday, 28th. attacked and offended each other. Salles referred to the accusations of rachadinha – embezzlement of money from the salaries of parliamentary advisors for his own benefit – and called him a ‘racadinha’, in addition to being a ‘shit’, in the words of the former Minister of the Environment in the current government. André, on the other hand, cursed Ricardo with ‘shit’.
🚨NOW: André Janones and Ricardo Salles fight backstage at BAND, while the presidential debate takes place. pic.twitter.com/q5Hf8e35PM
— Electoral Center (@CentralEleicoes) August 29, 2022