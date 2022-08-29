Anitta at the VMAs: singer wears red couture dress | fashion & beauty

IT’S HER! 👏 Tonight promises to be another milestone in Anitta’s international career. The singer, who is running for the MTV Video Music AwardsO VMA, in the category of “Best Latino” with the hit “Envolver”, will be the first Brazilian to perform on the main stage of the awards. 🏆
When it was announced as an attraction, Anitta was a mystery about the presentation, but promised that it will be “a ruffle”. 👀 Further increasing the Anitters’ anxiety, the star has already shown her Schiaparelli look from the Winter 2023 show to the red carpet. And he nailed it when describing the production:
“I have so much love to give my heart jumped out. I’m wearing my heart here!”
Check out the star’s passage through the red carpet:
With a look she called ‘Heart of Brazil’ on her Instagram, Anitta received several compliments. Pablo Vittar and Sabrina Sato said that the friend is ‘wonderful’, while the singer Silva celebrated the arrival of the Brazilian at the VMAs, noting that she is ‘making history’.
Pabllo Vittar praises Anitta’s look at the 2022 VMAs — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Celebrities praise Anitta’s look at the 2022 VMAs — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
International friends of the artist, Lele Pons and Khalid also left their supportive comments.
Anitta’s international friends comment on her look at the 2022 VMAs — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
And of course, she also got rave reviews from fans! Look that:
