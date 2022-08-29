Anitta celebrates achievement at the VMAs in a ballad with Murda Beatz and friends

Singer Anitta, 29, has plenty of reasons to celebrate. After having a night of many achievements at the 2022 VMAs, the star went to a club in the USA with her boyfriend, Murda Beatz, businesswoman Carina Liberato and makeup artist Hector Espinal to celebrate the award she won at the event. She is the first Brazilian to take the statue home.

In videos posted on her Instagram stories and with her friends, Anitta appeared alongside Murda, and Colombian singer J Balvin, singing and dancing a lot at the club.

For the enjoyment, she wore a black corset by Versace valued at R$11,800. The piece was covered by a shiny yarn top also from the Italian brand.

Anitta won the “Best Latin Video” category at the 2022 VMAs yesterday with the song “Envolver”. This is the first time that a Brazilian artist has won the trophy in a category at the event.

Earlier, she had performed at the VMAs singing the hit and even took the funk to the main stage of the MTV awards.

My God. I wasn’t expecting it, I think I’m going to cry. I just want to say for those who don’t know that this is the first time that Brazil is here. It is the first time that my Brazil is receiving an award like this. I want to welcome my family and friends. I presented [no show] a rhythm [o funk] which for many years was considered a crime. I was raised in the favela and for many years we didn’t imagine this would be possible.

She competed for the award with Bad Bunny, Becky G and Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Farruko and J Balvin & Skrillex.