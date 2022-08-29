Anitta is the first solo artist to win the VMAs; watch the full speech – Vogue

+



Anitta receives the award for best Latin artist at the MTV VMAs (Photo: Getty Images)

From Honorio Gurgel to the world! Anitta has just become the first Brazilian solo singer to win an award at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in the category ‘Best Latin Video Clip’ with the hit ‘Envolver’ – the achievement came just two days after the clip hit the 310 million mark. of views on YouTube. Before her, Any Gabrielly was also nominated with the group Now United.

Anitta with the VMA 2022 trophy (Photo: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

“Oh my god! I really didn’t expect this, I think I’m going to cry. Okay, so I just want to say, for those who don’t know, tonight we’re making history. It’s Brazil’s first time here, it’s my country’s first an award like this and I want to thank my family and my fans”, said the carioca in an emotional speech in English.

“Today, I presented a rhythm here that, for many years, was considered a crime in my country. I was born and raised in a favela in Brazil, and for those who were born there… we would never have imagined that this would be possible, so thank you very much. !”, completed Anita.

Anitta and Ashley Graham on stage at the 2022 VMAs (Photo: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

The announcement was made by model Ashley Graham. Anitta competed at the 2022 VMAs with big names like Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Farruko and J Balvin. Minutes after the historic achievement, the artist celebrated the feat on Twitter: “GANHAMOS BRASIL”, wrote the powerful in bold letters.

Anitta on stage at the 2022 VMAs singing ‘Envolver’ (Photo: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Earlier, anita took the stage of Video Music Awards to sing ‘Involve’. The singer’s global hit became the first song by a Brazilian artist to occupy the top spot on Spotify. Today, the song has more than 368 million plays on the platform and the video exceeds 352 million views on YouTube.

Announced by Blackpink, the singer shone on stage with a memorable performance. aboard a red jumpsuit from GCDS full of rhinestones and transparency, the girl from Rio reproduced the choreography that went viral on TikTok and even took the Moroccan model and dancer Ayoub Mutanda, who is a romantic partner with the singer in the video, to the North stage. American.

The singer had promised that she would surprise Brazilians with her international performance and danced a short but neat medley of her funk hits, such as ‘Vai Malandra’, ‘Movimento da Sanfoninha’ and ‘Bola Rebola’. The performance was applauded by the audience.

Schiaparelli’s Anitta at the 2022 VMAs (Photo: Getty Images)

All about Anitta’s look at the VMAs

Anitta focused the flashes on the red carpet of the 2022 VMAs on Sunday night (28.08). The singer arrived at the American event in a Schiaparelli dress recently shown in the 2022 couture winter season, accompanied by Tiffany jewelry and Daccori platforms. The styling was done by Ron Hartleben.

“This year has been very important for me. I am happy to have been nominated and thanked to my fans who are voting. I am very proud to arrive here and be able to represent my country and the Latin world”, said Anitta exclusively to Vogue Brasil hours. before attending the event.