Anitta makes history as the first Brazilian artist to win the 2022 VMAs – Vogue

Anitta receives the award for best Latin artist at the MTV VMAs (Photo: Getty Images)

From Honorio Gurgel to the world! Anitta has just become the first Brazilian solo singer to win an award at the Video Music Awards (VMA) in the Best Latin category with the hit Envolver – the achievement came just two days after the clip hit the mark of 310 million views on YouTube. Before her, Any Gabrielly was also nominated with the group Now United.

“Oh my god! I really didn’t expect this, I think I’m going to cry. Okay, so I just want to say, for those who don’t know, tonight we’re making history. It’s Brazil’s first time here, it’s my country’s first an award like this and I want to thank my family and my fans. Today, I presented a rhythm here that, for many years, was considered a crime in my country. I was born and raised in a favela in Brazil and, for those who were born there… we wouldn’t have imagined that this would be possible, so thank you very much!”, said the carioca in an emotional speech in English.

Anitta on stage at the 2022 VMAs singing ‘Envolver’ (Photo: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Earlier, anita took the stage of Video Music Awards, the 2022 VMAs, present Engage. The singer’s global hit became the first song by a Brazilian artist to occupy the top spot on Spotify. Today, the song has more than 368 million plays on the platform and the video exceeds 352 million views on YouTube.

Announced by Blackpink, the singer shone in a sumptuous red jumpsuit full of jewels. The girl from Rio reproduced the choreography of the clip and even took the Moroccan model and dancer Ayoub Mutanda to the stage, who also stars in the clip.

The singer had promised that she would surprise Brazilians with her performance and ended up pleasing her legion of fans with her performance. In addition to Envolver, Anitta also danced a medley of her funk hits, such as Vai Malandra, Movimento da Sanfoninha and Bola Rebola.

Schiaparelli’s Anitta at the 2022 VMAs (Photo: Getty Images)

All about Anitta’s look at the VMAs

Anitta delivered everything when she arrived on the red carpet of the VMAs 2022, which is happening this Sunday night (28.08), in New Jersey, in the United States. The singer arrived shining with a Schiaparelli look recently paraded in the haute couture season.

She is the first Brazilian solo artist nominated for the award, competing in the category of “Best Latin Video Clip” for “Envolver” and will sing the hit on stage at the event.

“This year has been very important for me. I am happy to have been nominated and grateful to my fans who are voting, no matter the result. I am very proud to arrive here and be able to represent my country and the Latin world”, said Anitta with exclusive to Vogue Brazil.