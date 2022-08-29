Anitta sends a message to anyone who doesn’t celebrate her at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Cancelled’

Anitta, 29, is prepared to be the first Brazilian to perform at the VMA (Video Music Awards), MTV’s main award. On social media, the singer said that today is the day to celebrate her and even sent a message to anyone who fails to celebrate her milestone.

“I woke up to Brazil’s game at the World Cup. You who demand help, positions and annoy me today is your obligatory day to celebrate me. And, if you don’t celebrate me, your right to charge me and to bother me is automatically cancelled. Only those who celebrate my things too will have the right to charge me. Didn’t they? Shut up in the future”, she joked, in Stories made on Instagram.

She even asked her followers to vote for the category she’s running for at the VMAs – in the dispute for “Best Latin Video”, for the hit “Envolver”.

The singer also shared Juliette’s Stories in anticipation for her presentation at the North American channel’s awards. “Today there’s Anitta’s performance at the VMAs, on MTV gringa. Too much! I’m very proud. We sometimes get used to the many cool things she does, but we have to celebrate every achievement of women who get there, if strive and deserve our respect and admiration”, said the singer and former BBB.

The winner of “Big Brother Brasil 21” also wished her friend good luck. “Knock it out, it shines a lot. I’m sure it’s going to be this beautiful,” added Juliette.

During a live broadcast on Instagram, the singer commented on what her outfit will look like for tonight’s performance. However, she left a mystery about the outfit.

“My look is badass, but it’s not like you think. If it’s up to you, I go out like a rocket. But it’s good for dancing. What’s the color of the look? It’s a color you’ve never seen me before”, he highlighted.

Yesterday, Anitta showed her injured knees in rehearsal for the 2022 VMAs. Through stories, on Instagram, the artist posted a click focused on the purples of her knees after dedicating herself to one of the final rehearsals for the presentation.

“How to find out that I’ve been rehearsing without asking myself if I’ve been rehearsing”, wrote the singer, in English, showing that she is doing her best to shine on stage at the MTV event.

The official Twitter page published a video of the singer behind the scenes of the awards. “Get ready to party with Anitta at the 2022 VMAs,” she wrote.

1st Brazilian on the main stage of the VMAs

Earlier this month, Anitta confirmed that she will be the first Brazilian singer to perform on the main stage of the MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, on August 28, in New Jersey, in the United States.

Anitta shows injured knees in rehearsal for VMA 2022; photo impresses Image: Playback/Instagram

The artist is also one of the nominees for the award, in the “Latin Music” category. With this, she will become the first Brazilian solo artist to be nominated in the event promoted by MTV.

She is nominated for “Best Latin Song” along with Bad Bunny with “Tití Me Preguntó”, Becky G and Karol G with “MAMIII”, Daddy Yankee with “REMIX”, Farruko with “PEPAS” and J Balvin & Skrillex with ” In Da Getto”.

It is worth remembering that in 2020, Brazilian Any Gabrielly was the first Brazilian nominated for the award as part of the Now United group, in the “Best Group” category.