Anitta shines on the VMAs red carpet and her boyfriend Murda Beatz surprises by showing a watch collection: “Heart of Brazil”

Music producer Murda Beatz, singer Anitta’s boyfriend, marked his presence on the VMAs red carpet in style, this Sunday (28). He appeared full of style and lavish luxury, with a neat look with a bag matching the production of a burgundy suit. The “detail” was in the bag, which, upon opening, surprised by the luxury watch collection.

Stylish, with sunglasses and a shoulder bag, the boyfriend of the singer of “Envolver” showed all his refinement and sophistication by showing the unthinkable content that he carried with him at the event. Carefully arranged inside the bag, he showed off the luxury collection. One of the models shown by him is valued at around R$1.1 million and is from the Richard Mille brand.

The suit for the occasion, of course, could not go down: a production signed by the Italian brand Fendi. Anitta, of course, would not be a star to stay out of this party, much less attend the event without cause. Powerful, she presented a stylish and dazzling look to prestige all worked in low-cut red. The stylish piece is from the Schiaparelli brand and is part of the haute couture collection presented on the Winter 2023 catwalk.

Of course, the star shone on the catwalk and shared this moment with her fans and followers with a click. “Heart of Brazil”, she said in the caption of the publication. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, better known as the VMAs, is an awards show in the music world focused on music videos that has been held annually for 38 years. This year’s edition took place at the Prudential Center, in New Jersey, in the United States.