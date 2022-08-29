Anitta shows the dress she will wear on the 2022 VMAs red carpet; singer is running for award

Anitta was nominated for an award at the 2022 VMAs and will also perform on the main stage of the ceremony this Sunday (28)

Anitta showed to her followers on Instagram earlier this Sunday night (28) the dress chosen to go through the red carpet of the 2022 VMAs, MTV awards that takes place in New Jersey, in the United States. The Brazilian singer will perform on the main stage and compete for the Best Latin Artist award.

The red dress with a sweetheart neckline caught the attention of the funkeira’s followers. In the comments area, there were only praises: “Gorgeous,” said one of them. “I loved the dress, is it some message?”, imagined another, indirectly citing Anitta’s declared vote in Brazil’s presidential elections this year.

In the lead for mentions, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar have the same number of nominations at the 2022 VMAs, seven in total. The trio is the leader among the artists most likely to take the famous “Moon Person” home. In addition to them, other big names in world music are among the nominees: Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo — all of whom are in contention for Artist of the Year.

Behind the lead trio are Doja Cat and the “As It Was” singer, who each had six nominations. Then comes Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Dua Lipa, with five nominations each. As it is an award promoted by MTV in the United States, the VMA 2022 will be shown by the closed network from 9 pm.. Pluto TV will air the awards for free.