Anitta wins the 2022 VMA for best Latin music video | Song

Anitta took the award for best Latin music video with “Envolver”, at the Video Music Awards, an American MTV award. The event took place on the night of this Sunday (28), in New Jersey, in the United States.

This was the singer’s first nomination for the award. Among its competitors were names like Bad Bunny, who took the award for artist of the year, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin.

In her speech, she recalled the criminalization of funk, thanked her family and fans and celebrated the unprecedented Brazilian victory.

“My God, I didn’t expect this. I think I’m going to cry. I just want to say, for those who don’t know, today is history. It’s Brazil’s first time here. It’s the first time my country has won this award. I want to thank: thank you to my family and my fans. Today I sang here a rhythm that, for many years in my country, was considered a crime. I was born in the ghetto of Brazil and, for those who were born there, we never thought this was possible. So thank you very much.”

2 of 3 Anitta wins VMA, MTV USA award — Photo: Reproduction Anitta wins VMA, MTV USA award – Photo: Reproduction

Before receiving the award, Anitta also performed on the VMA stage. She was the first Brazilian artist to take the stage for a performance.

Anitta sang and danced ‘Envolver’, with a corps of dancers, and amended parts of her funk songs, such as “Vai, Malandra” and “Movimento da Sanfoninha”. “Did you guys think I wasn’t going to wiggle my ass today?” she told the audience in English.

See below the list of winners announced until the moment Anitta received her award:

3 of 3 Anitta’s dress for the 2022 VMAs – Look: Schiaparelli – Haute Couture — Photo: Marco Ovando / Publicity Anitta’s dress for the 2022 VMAs – Look: Schiaparelli – Haute Couture — Photo: Marco Ovando / Publicity

