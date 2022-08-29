approved? Adidas and Puma launch bold shirts for the World Cup | Scoreboard

83 days from the start of the 2022 World Cup, the shirts of the 32 participating teams are being revealed and opinions are divided. THE blue shirt with jaguar prints from Brazil caused controversy, but is already a bestseller. This Monday, the 29th, German suppliers Adidas and Puma unveiled innovative pieces from their collections, highlighting teams such as Germany, Uruguay, Argentina and African teams.

On the Puma side, the innovative highlights were for the number 2 uniforms. Meanwhile, Adidas bet on some changes also for the main shirts, although the focus of the “boldness” was even in the substitutes.

Among the six teams with Puma uniforms that were revealed, the trend was similar: the centralized coat of arms, with the athlete’s number below, outlined by details that refer to the flag of each country.

It’s in the details 🇲🇦 The 2022 @EnMaroc Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FozZhwFTCQ — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

Examples of this are the shirts of Uruguay, Switzerland, Morocco, Serbia, Senegal and Ghana. Among the six teams, four have the second kit in white, with only the Senegalese and Ghanaian shirts in green and red, respectively.

Bold meets proud 🇬🇭 The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

On the other hand, Adidas bet on more traditional formations, but with innovations in colors and details. The Germany home shirt, one of the favorites for the title, has a centralized coat of arms and a vertical black stripe in a predominantly white piece. Apart from this sports equipment manufacturer’s number 1 uniform, the most different details were on account of the reserve materials.

Folder unlocked! 🔓 Ready for Qatar. 🏆

Introducing the official @FIFAWorldCup national team kits Hit the -link in bio- to get yours now.#adidasfootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NjlmcReNTT — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) August 29, 2022

Belgium’s substitute shirt abandons the traditional red, yellow and black, using multicolored details. Meanwhile, Spain will wear a light blue piece, with a centralized coat of arms and logo, in addition to wavy details.

Argentina’s number 2 has different shades of purple and blue: the lighter ones at the bottom. Meanwhile, the Mexican national team is in a kind of white, with designs that refer to the pre-Columbian peoples who inhabited the country and are important elements in the culture. The Japan shirt, in turn, kept its traditional colors, but with a design inspired by the country’s manga.

