Aracy Balabanian says she even asked to leave Sai de Baixo

The great global actress, Aracy Balabanian, revealed on the program Conversa com Bial, the reason for leaving Sai de Baixo and told details of what she lived

During an interview with the program Conversa com Bial, the eternal Cassandra in the cast of Sai de Baixo (1996-2002), Aracy Balabanian revealed the reason that made her ask to leave the Sai de Baixo series.

Aracy Balabanian revealed that he couldn’t help but laugh at the jokes made by Miguel Falabella and Tom Cavalcante in the improvisation.

“In Sai de Baixo, I suffered horrors. Because there was one thing that my father corrected me a lot: I would say something and laugh or cry before concluding. I asked for Daniel [Filho] to quit [da série]. At that time, Daniel was still directing”, recalled Aracy Balabanian.

Still in the interview, the actress stated that she nailed herself to be able to control herself. “I said, ‘Daniel, I have to leave because I’m not responding.’ Him: ‘Why?’. ‘Because the other one starts talking, especially Miguel Falabella and Tom Cavalcante, who improvised, and at the time I couldn’t control myself, I even nailed myself!’”, said Aracy Balabanian.

“’Laugh! If you feel like laughing, laugh.’ And it turned, as Miguel himself said, that I ended the joke. The joke ended with me. That’s what happened, because I wasn’t able to make fun of them,” she said, pointing out that Daniel Filho told her that if she felt like it, it was for her to laugh.

For those who don’t remember, Sai de Baixo was a Brazilian sitcom created by Luis Gustavo and Daniel Filho, shown on Sunday nights on TV Globo between March 31, 1996 and March 31, 2002.