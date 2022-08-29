Argentina, Uruguay and other teams release second kits for the World Cup; see | world Cup

Some teams that will compete in the World Cup in Qatar released this Monday their second kits for the competition, which starts on November 20. Argentina and Uruguay were some of them. See below:
+ 2022 World Cup table
With Lionel Messi as a model, the Argentine team, which had already released the number one shirt, released a uniform all in purple.
Messi wears Argentina’s number 2 for the World Cup – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The sports equipment supplier adopted a standard for the second uniforms, with centralized emblems and the flag of the countries on the side.
Uruguay’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The German national team released the first shirt, which has a black belt in the center, and also a new red-black second kit.
On the same day that the first shirt was released, the Spanish team also released the second uniform, predominantly blue.
Spain released the uniforms for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – Photo: Disclosure / Adidas
The number two jersey of the Mexican national team has a new design.
Mexico’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The opponent of Brazil’s debut has a white shirt with golden details on uniform 2.
Serbia’s number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Another opponent from Brazil who has a predominantly white second kit.
Switzerland shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
With a central square for front numbering, the African team’s second kit is red.
Ghana jersey number 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Another in the supplier’s standard, this one in green.
Senegal shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The Moroccan team uses the color white in the second kit.
Morocco shirt 2 for the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The Japanese national team released all the uniforms, with the “origami” concept. The second shirt is white with details on the sleeves.
The Japanese flag, which used to be on the front, is now on the back, representing the thought of “carrying the country on your back” and “the support of the crowd pushes the players in the back” — Photo: SSKamo