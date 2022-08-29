Argentine Chancellor Calls Eduardo Bolsonaro “Ignorant”

Brazilian deputy endorsed US senator’s criticism of Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner

Cristina Kirchner has a privileged forum for being the country’s vice president



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Santiago Cafieroresponded to statements by the federal deputy and son of the President of the Republic of Brazil Eduardo Bolsonaro and also the US Senator Ted Cruz. The Republican senator made a criticism on Twitter of Cristina Kirchner, calling her a kleptocrat, and suggested that the United States apply sanctions against Argentina. Eduardo Bolsonaro republished Cruz’s message and said he supported the idea. In reply, Cafiero wrote that one is more ignorant than the other and stated that there is a judicial persecution against Cristina Kirchner in Argentina for ideological reasons. Cristina and her husband, Nestor Kirchner, who died in 2010, were accused of favoring businessman Lazaro Baéz in public works from 2003 to 2015, when the Kirchners alternated in the country’s presidency. This week, the Argentine public prosecutor asked for 12 years in prison for Cristina and that she be barred from holding any public office for the rest of her life. However, she is the current vice president of Argentina, vice-president of Alberto Fernandes, has privileged jurisdiction and can only be arrested in case of a flagrant crime. She denies all charges.

