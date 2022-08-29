Argentine minister calls Eduardo Bolsonaro ‘ignorant’

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro at a gun fair in Joinville, Santa Catarina. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said this Saturday (28) on Twitter that federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) is “ignorant”.

The comment came after Bolsonaro’s son 03 criticized Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, who was accused of corruption by the Argentine Public Ministry.

Eduardo Bolsonaro posted a message of support for Republican Senator Ted Cruz, an ally of former President Donald Trump, defending US government sanctions against Cristina Kirchner.

“The evidence that Cristina Kirchner is a kleptocrat is now public and overwhelming, and her corruption for decades has undermined American national security. Congress mandated sanctions for her behavior. The Biden administration must apply them. Tweet by Ted Cruz, who received support from deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro”

Cruz’s comment should not impact the good relationship between the Joe Biden administration and Argentina.

In the post, Cafiero needled both the American and Brazilian congressmen. He wrote “one is more ignorant than the other” and claimed that there is a judicial persecution against Cristina Kirchner, “driven by ideological interests that are born outside Argentina”.

In addition, he invited the two to read the writer and politician Jauretche and challenged them to understand the author’s following sentence: “They ignore that the crowd does not hate, they hate minorities. Because gaining rights causes joy, while losing privileges causes resentment. .”

Cafiero is one of Alberto Fernández’s government officials most active in the public defense of Cristina Kirchner. The presidents of Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia and Argentina presented on Wednesday (24) a joint declaration of support for Cristina Kirchner, whom they consider the victim of an “unjustifiable judicial persecution”.

In Brazil, former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) offered “unconditional solidarity” to the vice president of Argentina. On social media, she also assessed that Kirchner is a victim of “political persecution”.