Around the world? Woman is taxed for traveling 36,000 km in 3 days

A woman rented a car to travel to Toronto, Canada, and said she received an $8,000 fine from her rental company after the company claimed she traveled 36,000 km in just three days – a distance close to the circumference of the Earth, which is 40 thousand km.

Giovanna Boniface, traveling to Vancouver, rented a GMC Yukon Denali with Avis and drove between the airport, downtown Toronto and Kitchener, where she visited with her mother-in-law. She claims to have driven for about 300 km. She had paid $1,000 in advance to rent the model, but while waiting to fly back to France, she saw a new charge of $8,000.

She quickly saw the Avis receipt and saw that the company had charged her for driving 36,482 km at a rate of 25 cents per km. According to Boniface, she would have to drive for 72 hours straight at approximately 500 km/h for this to be possible. It’s also roughly the same distance as driving from Toronto to South Africa three times.

She couldn’t leave the boarding area and tried to call the rental company, but no one answered the phone. Boniface said he called Avis on the general phone number but still had trouble resolving the issue. “They didn’t really seem to understand what my problem was and I really needed them to remove this $8,000 charge,” she told publication CP24.

They would have hung up the phone twice during their contacts. She arrived in France and tried to call Visa, but the credit card company couldn’t do anything. It wasn’t until the confusion was reported by the media that she received a call from Avis informing her that the extra charge would be refunded. The company did not say what caused the error.

“Overall, it wasn’t good customer service,” she said, lamenting the stress. “The most frustrating thing was not getting to customer service in a timely manner.”

