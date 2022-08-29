At 49, Leticia Spiller does not rule out the possibility of having another child: “Life is short”

The actress detailed plans for the future in her personal and professional life.

At 49, Leticia Spiller talks about the possibility of having another child
At 49, the actress Leticia Spiller claims to be enjoying life to the fullest. In an interview, the famous spoke about the stigma of age and gave details of what are her plans for the future, both for her professional and personal life, alongside her husband, the Uruguayan musician. Pablo Vares.

Having already gone through many experiences in her life, Leticia says she still has a lot to live for: “I think life is short and we have to make the most of it. It gives the impression that there is still a lot to do. I’ve done a lot, but I still want to do so much. Will it take time? I hope it gives”.

She also spoke about the desire to enjoy new things alongside Pablo: “I want to travel to many places, study more, do theatrical and cinematographic productions, act a lot, educate my children well – which is my main mission – maybe have grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one more child, sing more… we have this partnership“, reveals.

In addition, the actress recently premiered the feature film “Never Were So Modern” and the short film “While Your Wolf Doesn’t Come”, where the soundtrack is signed by her husband: “The film is still following its path, going to some festivals, including in Ireland. It’s a short film all filmed on the cell phone and during the pandemic, and I think that’s also why people are enjoying it. A lot of people say ‘wow, was it on the cell phone?’ Cinema Brasileiro.” It’s a more artisanal production and possible because we only had this resource. For me, one of the great things about this film is the soundtrack, which I think is barbaric”.

