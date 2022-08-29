Atlético-MG again denies interviews for Globo in broadcast

The draw between Atlético-MG and América-MG, by 1 to 1, today (28), at Independência, for the 24th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship was silenced by the alvinegro club for TV Globo for the second time in the year. Both the players and the coach Cuca did not carry out the protocol interviews of the match, upon arrival at the stadium, at half-time and also at the end of the game by decision of Atlético. Not even the locker room could be filmed as it happens with each broadcast.

According to the calculation of UOL Sport, the club was dissatisfied with an exclusive interview by forward Eduardo Vargas to TV Globo last week. wanted by UOL, Atlético’s advisors returned the contact after the publication of the article. The club confirmed its discontent with the broadcaster for what it considers a breach of protocol. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Atlético only allows virtual interviews outside the field of play. In Vargas’ case, all the material was produced in person without the club’s authorization.

During the broadcast, reporters limited themselves to saying that the absence of the characters was by decision of the club, not to mention Atlético’s discomfort with the situation. It is worth remembering that, as it owns the transmission, Globo is entitled to three interviews per match.

At the beginning of the year, the same thing happened after the club got annoyed with a joke made on the Globo Esporte program, when a BBB dummy entered the program and displayed a poster written “penalti pro Galo”, in reference to the high number of penalties favor of the alvinegro club since last season.

The first veto occurred in the match against Democrata, for the classification phase of the Campeonato Mineiro, in which no one gave an interview before, during or after Atlético’s 1-0 triumph, at the time.