Atlético-MG has a new performance off and stays in the tie with América-MG

The bad phase insists on not leaving Atlético-MG, which was in a draw with América-MG by 1 to 1, this afternoon (28), at Arena Independência, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. The goals were scored by Hulk for Galo and Henrique Almeida for Coelho.

Atlético, who are coming off a defeat to Goiás, suffered from protests from the crowd during the past week and have only one victory in their last nine games of the season.

With the result, América reached 32 points and appears in the first part of the table. Galo, on the other hand, was 35th and remains outside the G6 of the competition and, consequently, the classification zone for next year’s Libertadores.

América returns to the field next Saturday (3), against Coritiba, at Independência, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time). Atlético will face Atlético-GO, on Sunday (4), at 6 pm, at Antônio Accioly.

The best: Everson

In addition to defending the penalty in the first half, the goalkeeper made another good intervention in the second half, in the submission of Aloísio. He played an important role in preventing Rabbit’s attacks.

The worst: review

The defender was Cuca’s option to start in the defense in the place of Nathan Silva. The player, however, was sold on Juninho’s pass in Coelho’s first goal and also scored the penalty in the first stage.

Get out, bitch!

In the first big chance of the game, Atlético scored. Hulk, in the 9th minute, took a free-kick and had goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli failed. With the goal, the alvinegro striker broke the fast of seven matches without scoring in the Brazilian Championship.

Henrique Almeida puts America in the game

At 18, Henrique Almeida received a beautiful pass from Juninho, in the middle of the defense, and touched the left corner of Everson to tie the game. As with Galo’s goal, this had been Coelho’s first big chance of the match.

Zaracho stops in the dash

It was supposed to be another goal by the Argentine with the Atlético shirt, but the crossbar didn’t allow it. Zaracho dominated from the edge of the area and kicked hard, looking for Cavichioli’s angle. The ball exploded on the post.

Everson saves the Rooster

At 37 minutes, Rever touched the ball with his arm, the referee went to VAR and awarded a penalty to Coelho. Henrique Almeida went for the kick, hit the right corner and Everson made the save to save Atlético in the first half.

Changes improve America, but game stays lukewarm

in the second time, the america managed to scare more after the entries of MatheusinhoPedrinho and Aloísio. At 24, Everson made a great save after submission by Boi Bandido. The ball was crossed in the area, Mariano took it badly and the American forward sent it into the goal. Although América launched a little more, the complementary stage was lukewarm and ended without goals.

flash participation

Striker Pedrinho, from Atlético, was only six minutes on the field. The player replaced Ademir in the 21st minute of the second half, but suffered a thigh injury shortly after, being replaced by Rubens.

Atlético-MG’s game: little used ends

Atlético started the game with Pavón and Ademir as options in the attack alongside Hulk. Both have characteristics of playing on the sides, but Atlético tried the game from the inside, which made the team’s actions difficult especially in the first stage, since América managed to score well the attacks of Galo.

América-MG’s game: little pressure on Galo

América’s intention was to defend itself and try to come out on the counterattacks, taking advantage of Atlético’s mistakes. Coelho did not play a high-pressure game on top of the visitors and was waiting for few balls to try to set the goal.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 1 x 1 ATLETIC-MG

Competition: 24th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: August 28, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: Eder, Henrique Almeida and Pedrinho (America-MG); Allan, Alonso, Keno and Hulk (Atletico-MG)

goals: Hulk (CAM), at 9′, and Henrique Almeida (AME), at 18 minutes of the first half

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Rever, Júnior Alonso (Nathan Silva) and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Nacho); Ademir (Pedrinho) (Rubens), Pavón (Keno) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres, Eder, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Martinez (Matheusinho); Felipe Azevedo (Pedrinho), Everaldo (Aloísio) and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista). Coach: Vagner Mancini