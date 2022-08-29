Atlético-MG: Vargas receives offers, but continues “reintegration” phase to be listed again | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has certain absences for the match against Atlético-GO (Allan and Alonso), in addition to Kardec and Pedrinho in the medical department. However, the next round of the Brazilian will see the return of forward Eduardo Vargas, at least on the bench.

Chilean Vargas recognizes difficult moment and promises to end the season on a high

The Chilean player completed three straight games away from those called up by Cuca. It is a process of “reintegration” into the working group. Coach and football director Rodrigo Caetano talked about the situation of shirt 10, who was at Independência to watch the tie with América-MG.

– Vargas, we had consultations for him. Of course he is in the process of reintegration. We look forward to this week. If nothing official comes, which we don’t have so far, he will be at Cuca’s disposal – said Rodrigo Caetano.

Eduardo Vargas at Independência — Photo: Globo

Vargas ended up entering a “collapse” phase after being sent off against Palmeiras in the Libertadores match. He became a target, suffered. In an interview with ge, he revealed a feeling of depression and regret. Cuca cited “learning from pain” when approached about Vargas’ absences, which tend to end.

– He’s being worked on. I talked to him, I explained that no one will harm him as a professional or as a human being. Far from it, but sometimes we learn things like that, it’s more in pain.

See the other speeches about Eduardo Vargas:

– We are not discarding Vargas, we are not throwing him away. We are doing a gradual recovery work on him, physical, technical. He’s here today, he came to the field. Nobody asked him to come. So he is also showing that he is a group player and probably by the weekend he will be with us.

– Make it clear that he hasn’t stopped training normally. Always, and it is natural that in football, due importance is given to those who are outside. Vargas was important, I still think he can deliver… We were there, we had consultations. In his case, maybe for the price, we would evaluate. But nothing concrete. And most likely, depending on the week, he will be at Cuca’s disposal to, who knows, travel to Goiânia.

